«Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a new order requiring a mandatory negative test at departure for all arrivals from European Union countries, including Switzerland. For those who are not vaccinated, besides a negative test, a quarantine of five days is required.» A report that has generated «panic» ( a little ‘like when ten days ago Bern introduced the obligation to undergo the PCR test to (re) enter Switzerland also to vaccinated), so much so that on social networks and on WhatsApp questions have begun to circulate: «And if I go shopping? And if I go in the day to visit the partner over the border? And if I spend a weekend in Piedmont?». In order to respond, it is sufficient (or almost sufficient) to consult the regulation dated December 14, 2021.

Item 1. The measures ordered by order of the Italian Minister of Health of October 22, 2021 are extended until the termination of the state of emergency and in any case no later than January 31, 2022.

Point 2. The new ordinance amends paragraph 2 of article 3 of the October 22 ordinance, i.e. it introduces the obligation to present (in addition to the PLF) a negative test.

Item 3. The ordinance introduces the five-day quarantine for those who are not vaccinated, in addition to the negative test.

But the portion that we are interested in this case is really the aforementioned Item 1. Because the ordinance of October 22, 2021, which remains in effect (except for today’s amendments), provides «exceptions» in Article 6. Provided that no COVID-19 symptoms arise, the «restrictions» (certificate and negative swab) do not apply:

- to anyone who transits, by private means, in the Italian territory for a period not exceeding 36 hours;

- to anyone who enters Italy for a period not exceeding 120 hours for proven needs of work, health or absolute urgency:

- to anyone who re-enters the national territory following a stay of no more than 48 hours in a foreign place located at a distance of no more than 60 km from the place of residence, domicile or dwelling, provided that the movement takes place by private means (and in this case the obligation to present the Passenger Locator Form does not apply either);

- in the event of a stay of no more than forty-eight hours in places within the national territory located at a distance of no more than 60 km from the foreign place of residence, domicile or home, provided that the movement is made by private means (and in this case the obligation to present the Passenger Locator Form does not apply)

There is nothing to fear, consequently, for the «normal» movements of Ticino citizens across the border. Those who live within 60 kilometers will be able to continue to move for short periods without presenting PLF and certificate. The situation is different in case of vacations in Italy, especially in view of the Christmas vacations.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata