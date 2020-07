During the lockdown, distance working was a tool widely used by companies in the private sector as well as, until May, by the cantonal administration. In Ticino, the topic had already been addressed in 2018- the year in which a pilot project was launched which involved about sixty employees of the canton and which, the Council of State said in a note, ended with positive results. The Government has approved the Telework Regulation, which will come into force on August 7, 2020 and will apply to all collaborators with the exception of teachers, staff in training and employees with an employment degree of less than 50%. Basically, Telework can be granted for a maximum of two days a week based on the degree of employment and only to collaborators who carry out an activity for which a continuous physical presence is not required. Methods, duration and conditions of teleworking will be based on an authorisation that can be cancelled by both parties with two months' notice. In any case, it is specified, "there is no right to telework". The regulation will be budgeted after the first year of application.

The government's decision was welcomed by the trade union world. "We have made requests to facilitate access to telework and this is a positive first step", explained Raoul Ghisletta of VPOD. "In July we had a meeting with the Council of State from which some points to be clarified emerged which will be examined in August". The request "started from the bottom, but much will depend on the executive officials who will have to decide whether to grant this possibility", concludes Ghisletta who, as a deputy, on May 12 had filed a motion to that effect on behalf of the socialist group. In any case, "this is the way we wanted". An opinion, also shared by the OCST trade unionist Giorgio Fonio, who is part of the working group as union manager for the public sector. ‘It is a good start after years of discussions. Now it will be important to find precautions to make it interesting for the workers.

Smart working and mobility

Over the years the private sector frowned upon distance working. "This way of working has undergone a strengthening with the coronavirus pandemic and will increasingly be part of this new normal" explains the director of AITI Stefano Modenini. "Currently many companies are using it and we as an Association are implementing a smart working project combined with the reduction of travel". The provisions of the government in the cantonal administration, that is two days a week, "is a percentage of sustainable work" but increasing it and moving to a more massive recourse, highlights Modenini, "would not be easily sustainable" as "most of the work is however it is based on the interaction between people ".

For its part, trade unionist Giorgio Fonio believes that rules for avoiding a new form of abuse are indispensable for a new way of working. ‘The pandemic has speeded up processes that until a few months ago seemed inapplicable, but now we need rules that are not unilateral and that satisfy both sides. For us it will be essential to avoid fragmented work or the request for availability 7 days a week and 24 hours a day’

