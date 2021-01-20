Canton Graubünden starts mass population Covid-19 testing GRISONS The health authorities of Graubünden insist. In recent days, the Rhaetian government’s promise, having positively assessed the pilot projects carried out in recent weeks in the southern valleys of the canton is to provide regular large-scale tests in school and company centers. Grisons - it has been clearly stated - want to take on a pioneering role in the field of COVID-19 testing. In short, mass tests, at least for now, remain an exclusively Graubünden prerogative.