The cantons of Ticino and Graubünden are regarded as the most likeable by the Swiss. This has been revealed in a survey by the comparison portal Moneyland.ch, which involved 1,500 people in German and French-speaking Switzerland.

The Ticinese scored 7.4 on a scale of 10, the Graubündeners 7.3, according to a statement issued today. Canton Ticino ranks first in the age group of respondents aged 50-74 (7.8 points) and in that of 26-49 year olds (7.3 points), while among 15-24 year olds the most liked cantons are Graubünden and Lucerne (both 6.9 points), with Ticino finishing third with 6.7 points.

The least liked are the Genevese, with only 5.8 points. The inhabitants of the French-speaking canton themselves did not give themselves the best vote either: ahead of themselves they placed Neuchâtel, Ticino and Valais.

The authors of the survey, conducted this month by the institute Ipsos, believe that this can be explained by the fact that Geneva is home to many people from other parts of the country or from abroad, who may consider the local population less sympathetic than that of other cantons.

Generally speaking, young people were less generous in awarding points. Furthermore, the survey shows that the Swiss-German population rated the French-speaking cantons lower and vice versa.

