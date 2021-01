The canton of Vaud has decided to intensify and extend quarantine measures after the discovery of new SARS-CoV-2 mutations from Great Britain. From today, even those who have had prolonged or close contact with the contacts of people who tested positive will be placed in quarantine for 10 days.

Specifically, the measure concerns people who live under the same roof or who have been less than 1.5 meters away for more than 15 minutes without adequate protection, explains the Vaud State Council in a statement today. This will also effectively lead to an intensification of investigations for the tracking teams.

The Vaud Department of Health and Social Action (DSAS) does not provide further details on the number of samples or cases observed of the British variant. The South African one, on the other hand, has not so far been detected in the Canton, according to today’s note.

Travelers returning from South Africa and the UK will have to systematically undergo a PCR test. The DSAS and the cantonal doctor say they are aware that the extension of the tracking will increase the number of people who will be affected by the quarantine.

However, this is essential to contain the circulation of the mutation, which, according to British studies, is 40 to 70% more transmissible, even if, at the present state of knowledge, it is no longer dangerous. The percentage of people who develop a severe form remains the same, the health authorities of the Canton of Vaud note.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata