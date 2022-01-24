Car on fire at exit Bellinzona south

The incident took place this afternoon on the highway
A car was engulfed by flames at the southbound freeway junction of Bellinzona this afternoon at around 2 p.m. Rescue Media reports.
The driver of a Toyota registered in Canton Schwyz, who was driving on Via Tirada in Camorino, spotted smoke coming out of the engine and stopped immediately as he was about to turn north onto the A2 freeway. The man and his passenger were able to leave the vehicle before the blaze spread. The fire department of Bellinzona responded to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire and subsequently cool down the vehicle. The Cantonal Police carried out the necessary investigations and regulated the traffic, which was disrupted for about an hour.
The reason for the breakdown is reported to be technical problems, the Swiss Federal Office of Informatics and Telecommunication stated today.
Paride Pelli, newsroom director shares his views on housing and post pandemic living
The equivalent of the 2G pass in Switzerland, it replaces the «health pass» and has been criticised, challenged and then approved by Parliament.
General testing will activate from 13.30 pm. These will have a modulated and regular sound lasting one minute each. From 14.15 pm until 15 pm the flood barriers siren will be activated
177 beds are currently occupied by patients infected with the virus, with a further 15 people in intensive care over the last 24 hours, 1,028 new cases have been reported.