Car on fire at exit Bellinzona south

ACCIDENT

The incident took place this afternoon on the highway

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

A car was engulfed by flames at the southbound freeway junction of Bellinzona this afternoon at around 2 p.m. Rescue Media reports.

The driver of a Toyota registered in Canton Schwyz, who was driving on Via Tirada in Camorino, spotted smoke coming out of the engine and stopped immediately as he was about to turn north onto the A2 freeway. The man and his passenger were able to leave the vehicle before the blaze spread. The fire department of Bellinzona responded to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire and subsequently cool down the vehicle. The Cantonal Police carried out the necessary investigations and regulated the traffic, which was disrupted for about an hour.

