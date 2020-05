A flower garden has been planted at the care home in Massagno to allow visits outside the building from visitors in complete safety. Organised last Saturday in the square in front of Casa Girasole there are over 1,000 seedlings of aromatic herbs and flowers - the new garden allows "remote" meetings with guests of relatives at the home for the elderly enabling social distancing measures currently in force. In case of bad weather, visits can instead be carried out inside a gazebo, equipped with a separating wall in Plexiglas.