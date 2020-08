In the Old Continent, the coronavirus has caused sales of traditional combustion cars to plummet, but those of electric cars are flying high. According to the association of European manufacturers (Acea), 5.1 million cars were registered in the first six months of this year in the EU, Great Britain and EFTA countries (including Switzerland), 39.5% less than the same period in 2019. But if we separate that of e-cars from the general data, the music changes: according to the specialised consultancy company Ev Volumes, in the first half of the year in Europe sales of electric vehicles increased by 57 % reaching a market share of 7.5% (versus 2.9% in the annual comparison). In Switzerland, 5,624 pure electric vehicles (the Bev Battery electric vehicles) were registered, with a market share rising from 4.25% to 5%,

The excellent European result goes completely against the trend: in the first half of the year electric cars struggled both on the Chinese market (-42% in the annual comparison), weighed down by the reduction in incentives, and on the US market (-25%), held back by the pandemic and lockdowns in some of the most dynamic states for cars on tap such as California. Today, if the world electric car supply chain looks to the future with confidence, it is precisely because of the encouraging performances of the Old Continent, which for cars sold has returned to pole position, overtaking China for the first time since 2015.

The EU’s fight against emissions

If the coronavirus has not affected - indeed it has accelerated - the green transition of European mobility, the merit is first and foremost of the decision-making of Brussels in reducing emissions. A significant milestone was set for 2020: the ban for new vehicles to exceed 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer. An ambitious goal, with Bloomberg New Energy Finance which at the time had estimated could result in a growth of the electricity segment to 4-6% of the European market. A forecast that was promptly realized, despite the recession triggered by the pandemic.

It should also be remembered that the economic incentives of the large European countries are increasingly generous. At the beginning of June, Germany doubled the bonus for the purchase of plug-in hybrids or pure electric cars with list prices up to 40,000 euros from 3,000 to 6,000 euros, to which are added the 3,000 euros discount made available by the manufacturers reaching 9,000 euros. While France, which has overtaken Germany as the first European market for BEVs, has launched an ambitious 8 billion euro tax relief plan, accompanied by the strengthening of the network of charging stations. Other incentives will come indirectly from the 750 billion euro “Next Generation Eu” maxi-plan of financing, whose declared goal is the transition to a greener Europe.

The queens of sales

But what are the European electric bestsellers? In the first half of 2020, Renault took away the satisfaction of beating both Tesla and Volkswagen: the Zoe produced by the Casa della Losanga achieved a robust + 53% in sales compared to the same period of 2019, followed on the podium by the Tesla Model 3 ( -14%) and the Volkswagen e-Golf (+ 39%); further apart in the standings we find the Peugeot e-208, the evergreen Nissan Leaf and the Audi e-tron. But in the coming weeks the competition will become even tighter and more exciting: the expected heir of the Golf, the Volkswagen ID.3, a new generation pure electric, has been on sale for a few weeks.

Industry investments

Together with the determination of Brussels and the national incentives, the third pillar of the growth of the European e-car is represented by the colossal investments of the big manufacturers. Volkswagen alone has put 33 billion euros on the table for electric mobility, developing the modular Meb platform for all brands of the group (Volkswagen, Skoda, Seat and Audi). Porsche focuses on the Taycan, BMW is about to launch the i4 and the electric version of the X3 SUV, while in France the PSA group (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Ds) has developed the Cmp platform. Curious to note how the financial euphoria of Wall Street has led the American Tesla to a market value equal to that of Volkswagen, Toyota and Honda combined, or to about thirty times that of Renault,

