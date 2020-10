All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland - link to graphs from the first recorded case in Ticino can be found here .

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has reported a further 8737 new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend, making a total of 83,159. The positivity rate is at 16.12%. There were 14 deaths this weekend - 171 people were admitted into hospital in the last 72 hours.