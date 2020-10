All the updates from the world on the coronavirus emergency (here you can consult the map of infections in real time ). All the news from the world on the pandemic from mid-April to early May can be found at this link .

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is devastating on an economic and social level: it is estimated that 690 million people are currently malnourished and that by the end of the year they could increase by another 132 million.

Wednesday 14 October

(Updated at 3.34pm) Worldwide, 38 million cases of coronavirus have been exceeded. Information available from the Johns Hopkins University. The number of infections has reached almost 38,144,000.

The United States in top position with (7’858’344), followed by India (7’239’389) and Brazil (5’113’628). The victims are 1’086’399, 216’000 - in the USA alone.

Bars and restaurants closed for 15 days in Catalonia

Catalonia has decided to close all bars and restaurants across the region for 15 days in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. The closure of bars and restaurants in Catalonia will take effect from Thursday and Friday announced the interim president of the region Pere Aragones. ‘This is a painful but necessary measure’ he stressed.

COVID-19 risks putting the fight against tuberculosis back

The Covid-19 pandemic risks undoing the progress made in recent years in the fight against tuberculosis, the deadliest infectious disease to date. It is the warning contained in the annual report of the World Health Organization (WHO) that tuberculosis could kill between 200,000 and 400,000 people more this year than in 2019 when there were 1.4 million victims.

Tunisia, 2234 new cases and 34 deaths in 48 hours

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Tunisia, where in 48 hours (according to data referring to 11 and 12 October) another 2,234 infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the North African country to 34‘790. This was announced by the Ministry of Health of Tunis in a statement, specifying that the death toll has risen to 512, of which 34 in the 48 hours considered.

Of the people who still test positive, 750 are in hospital, 149 in resuscitation and 73 in assisted breathing. The swabs carried out since the beginning of the epidemic are 282’457. To counter the spread of the coronavirus, the Tunisian authorities have decreed the measure of the night curfew in many cities of the country. In addition to the ‘Grand Tunis’ is the macro urban area of ​​the capital which includes the governorates of Tunis, Ariana, Ben Arous, and Manouba, with over 2.6 million inhabitants, the night curfew has also been put into place in the cities of Sousse, Monastir, Sidi Bouzid, Beja, Biserta, Kef, Gabes, Djerba, Tozeur, Jendouba, Nabeul and Hammamet.

According to the health authorities, 6 governorates and 36 delegations have been classified as ‘high epidemic risk’. Bars and cafes can only serve customers in take-away mode and from Monday there is also the obligation to wear a mask in every space or public place, under penalty of a fine. From September 28 those arriving from Italy to Tunisia must submit a negative Rt-Pcr test, there is also an obligation of isolation for 7 days.

Peak in Slovenia, 707 cases in 24 hours, two deaths

Strong leap in infections in Slovenia, where with 707 cases have been reported in 24 hours the new daily record. 4’902 tests were carried out. Yesterday there were 397 cases. As reported by the health officials, there have been two deaths since yesterday. There are 172 patients in the hospital, of which 26 are in intensive care. Government authorities have announced new restrictions to contain the severe spread of the virus.

For UN agencies ‘the impact of the pandemic is devastating’

Moreover, nearly half of the 3.3 billion of the world’s workforce is at risk of losing their livelihoods. 4 UN agencies - ILO, FAO, IFAD and WHO - say so in a joint statement. The most vulnerable are those who work in the informal economy because, lacking social protection and access to quality health care, they have now lost the possibility of accessing productive tools. The entire food system is suffering heavy damage from the pandemic: closure of borders, restrictions on trade and confinement have prevented farmers from accessing markets, to buy what they needed and sell their products, destroying the food supply chain nationally and internationally, and reducing the possibility of having a healthy, safe and varied diet. Jobs are also decimated.

In many families, those who brought money home have lost their jobs, got sick or died, and especially in poor countries many are at risk of nutrition. Agricultural workers are among those who have had to continue to work often in unsafe conditions, due to irregular income and lack of social support. For this, the UN agencies say, immediate and important actions are needed to save lives and livelihoods, extending social protection to universal health coverage and income support for the most affected groups. Now, they conclude, it is time for “global solidarity and support, especially with the most vulnerable in our societies, and in emerging countries.

Northern Ireland closes schools and pubs

Northern Ireland will close schools for two weeks as part of a package of new restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The BBC reports. Northern Irish Prime Minister Arlene Foster outlined the new measures, which also include limits on weddings and funerals, and will come into effect on Friday. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while the Halloween mid-term break for schools has been extended to two weeks.

Germany intends to extend the mask requirement

The German government intends to extend the obligation of the mask where it is not possible to maintain safety distances and in cases where one is together for a long time: this is what emerges from a draft that will today be the subject of discussion among the ministers-presidents of the Land Germans and Chancellor Angela Merkel and which Dpa has seen. The curfew for restaurants could also be extended to under 35 new infections for Covid on 100,000 inhabitants in a week.

In Croatia, a new record, 748 cases in 24 hours, 4 deaths

In Croatia, the sharp surge of the coronavirus epidemic continues with 748 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, a number that marks a new daily record. This was reported by the Civil Protection Crisis Unit which also introduced a series of new restrictive measures.

The latest daily record was 547 infections reached last Friday. The total number of patients with active infection, to date 3,210, is also at its maximum. Of these 441 are in hospital treatment and 27 also require the help of artificial respiration. Four people have died since yesterday, bringing the number of victims of Covid-19 in Croatia to 334. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,741 infections have been recorded in the country.

The strong growth of new infections has forced the Civil Protection to introduce new restrictions, such as the obligation to wear masks even indoors, in offices, bars and restaurants and limitations for all public gatherings of fifty people.

In Zagreb, where more than 200 infections have been recorded since yesterday, a surveillance service has been set up in trams, bars and other public places, but for now there are no sanctions for people who do not follow the rules to fight the virus. In front of the major hospitals, tents have been set up for the reception of the mildly ill, although at the moment they are not yet in use.

Russia, contagions still growing and a new record

Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 14,231 in 24 hours, a new record for the entire pandemic. The coronavirus crisis centree reports. In the past two days, the growth rate has not exceeded 1.1%. The total number of cases in Russia reached 1,340,409.

Cases surge in Belgium, + 93% in seven days

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Belgium. According to the latest data released by the Sciensano Institute of Public Health, between 4 and 10 October there were on average 5,057 infections per day. This is a 93% increase over the previous seven-day period. The Belgian news agency writes it. Last Friday the peak of 7,030 new infections was recorded.

New record Bulgaria, 785 cases in 24 hours, 8 deaths

New leap in infections in Bulgaria, where in the last 24 hours there were 785 infections out of 5’819 diagnostic tests carried out: a new absolute record after that of the previous day. The largest number of infected people is registered in the capital Sofia: 259.

The total number of infections since the beginning of the epidemic is 25,774 to date. In the last 24 hours, eight deaths have been reported and the total number of victims rises to 923. The toll of cases of infection among medical-health personnel has risen to 1,415. There are currently 8,712 active cases in Bulgaria, while 1,307 patients are hospitalised with 64 of them in intensive care.

France awaiting Macron’s announcements this evening

The whole of France, and Paris in particular, are awaiting the words of President Emmanuel Macron, who this evening will answer the questions of journalists from TF1 and France 2 during the 8pm news and will announce - in all probability - the government’s urgent measures to cope with the increase in contagion in the Paris region and Lille.

According to sources close to the government, meeting yesterday by Macron at the Elysée in the Defense Council, the president is about to launch a curfew in Paris and Ile-de-France on the type of those in Berlin and Frankfurt, starting from 20. A painful measure for the entire restaurant and entertainment sector as well as for Parisians, only partially alleviated by the departure of many for two weeks of school holidays starting on Friday.

Infections are always high, around 13,000 for a few days, and the positive rate of the tests yesterday reached 12% for the first time. The pressure on hospitals has been strong for several days throughout the Ile-de-France, resuscitations have exceeded 40% of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Lockdown in Israel extended until Sunday

The lockdown in Israel has been extended until Sunday 18 October. This was unanimously established by the government committee on coronavirus which at the same time has for now excluded any relaxation of the restrictions in place in the country.

However, it was decided that on Thursday there will be a new meeting to decide whether to mitigate some rules ‘in accordance with the morbidity indicated by the statistics’, in particular those for restaurants, the reopening of kindergartens and small businesses.

Meanwhile, infections continue to drop, reaching 2’255 out of 41,000 swabs with an infection rate of 5.4% (yesterday it was over 7%). The seriously ill are also decreasing, numbering 808 (883 a week ago), but deaths have increased to 2055.

In Germany, record of new infections, over 5’100

There are 5,132 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours in Germany: it is the first time since April. This was reported by the Robert Koch Institut. In twenty-four hours it has gone from 4,122 infections to 5,132. There are now 620 patients in intensive care in the country, reports Bild, and 334,585 the total of those infected since the beginning of the epidemic. Meanwhile, positive coronavirus cases continue to rise also in Belgium. According to the latest data released by the Sciensano Institute of Public Health, between 4 and 10 October there were on average 5,057 infections per day. This is a 93% increase over the previous seven-day period. The Belgian news agency writes it. Last Friday the peak of 7,030 new infections was recorded.

New leap of infections also in Bulgaria, where in the last 24 hours there have been 785 infections out of 5’819 diagnostic tests performed: a new absolute record after that of the previous day. The largest number of infected people is recorded in the capital Sofia: 259. The total number of infections since the beginning of the epidemic is 25,774 to date. In the last 24 hours, eight deaths have been reported and the total number of victims rises to 923. The toll of cases of infection among medical-health personnel has risen to 1,415. There are currently 8,712 active cases in Bulgaria, while 1,307 patients are hospitalized in hospitals, 64 of them in intensive care.

Italy, checks on 1,898 premises, 351 violations

In the context of the current health emergency, the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health has strengthened the controls regarding the implementation of containment measures in order to prevent the epidemic spread from COVID-19 by creating, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Health, a specific control service in the national field for catering and food and beverage administration facilities. This is what we read in a press release today.

The interventions were carried out by the 38 Nas, in close collaboration with the territorial departments of the Arma, at 1,898 catering and food and beverage outlets, such as restaurants, pizzerias, trattorias, fast-food restaurants, pubs, breweries and bars, preferring clubs located in areas with high youth and recreational attendance, especially in the evening / night hours - continues the note -. The extraordinary service, in its first week of execution, made it possible to provide a preliminary assessment of the current level of compliance with the containment measures by the establishments open to the public: during the checks, 351 violations of the aforementioned provisions were reported,

Further violations affected the insufficient distance between tables in 9%, in 9% the lack of social distancing between people, in 8% the absence of sanitizing products inside or at the entrance to the premises as well as the failure to implement correct and periodic procedures for cleaning and sanitizing the environments (3%) - reads the press release from the Italian Carabinieri - Further non-compliance, equal to 15%, concerned other obligations under both national, regional and local regulations, subject to autonomous ordinances , relating for example to road markings on the routes to be followed, failure to register patrons and measurement of body temperature. At the same time, the preparation phases were also checked, possession and sale of foodstuffs with contestation of 30 criminal and 310 administrative penalties for violations of the hygiene and health regulations which also led to the seizure of kg. 4,077 of irregular alimony, for a value of 59,000 euros, and the closure / suspension of the activity of 49 premises / structures.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata