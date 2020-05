From (many) words to deeds. As of this morning the schools reopen. In a reduced form, but children and youngsters from compulsory education will return to the classroom. For the first time since 16 March when (and with heated controversy) the advance of the coronavirus had imposed the stop. We interviewed the director of DECS, Manuele Bertoli, who calls on everyone to respect the rules, to remain cautious, but also to smile once again. It is also a test with an eye on Monday 31 August, when the 2020/2021 school year begins.

What do you expect from today’s reopening?

“It is the beginning of a new phase, a collective adaptation to changes. I expect a new awareness on the part of pupils and parents of how important it is for them to have that school available which in normal times is almost taken for granted. I’m also sure we’ll see a lot of smiles from children and teachers”.

Children and viruses, we trust those who understand our situation, there are no concrete certainties.

Over the past few weeks he has fought to find a pragmatic solution, but always with the intention of returning to attended school. Did you do this mainly because you believe in it or because Ticino couldn’t ignore the decision of the Federal Council?

“I did it because school is first and foremost a right of the students and a huge community achievement. For the same reason as my 25 cantonal colleagues did. The school is a point of reference for children and youngsters, returning to a certain normality, even with all due prudence, is for me not only a matter of firm personal conviction, but also a way to fulfil my role”.

What concerns you most about the short but certainly intense phase of this different schooling?

“The thing that worries us all, and I’m not just talking about school here, is a possible resumption of the contagion curve, although I’m afraid we’ll have to get used to that too. Regarding school, I trust a lot in the professionalism of the teachers, who will be able to use this particular period to elaborate what happened in the parenthesis of distance schooling, to resume that important direct contact with the students and to ensure prevention of the virus”.

The public has been confronted with conflicting theories regarding children and contagion. Is this the element that generated the uncertainty (and controversy) that accompanied the planned restart today?

“In recent weeks we’ve all been bombarded by different opinions on this issue and it is normal that this may have led to confusion. Leaving aside the opinions expressed by those who had no right expressing them, even among the experts there are the very cautious, who we’ve heard mainly from Italy. We trust those who understand our situation, I am referring here to the health authorities of Ticino, with whom we’ve worked very well, even though we know that there are no concrete certainties for anyone and that we cannot just stand idly waiting for these certainties”.

On Friday came the news of a 10-year-old boy was transferred to intensive care in French-speaking Switzerland. Let’s face it: a single case, but one that feeds negative thoughts. Or not?

“The news certainly doesn’t help, but it’s a good illustration of how the problem goes beyond the question of open or closed schools. This child, to whom we all sincerely wish a speedy recovery, didn’t go to school and I know he has been at home for a long time. It’s most likely he was infected by an adult”.

I understand that the teachers are concerned but I want to encourage them to think of coexisting with this pandemic, with their students in mind

Even the teaching staff doesn’t seem to approach this phase with great peace of mind. What would you like to say to reassure them?

“Like many other workers in professions which involve a direct contact with other people, I understand that teachers may have concerns. This is precisely why our first commitment was to understand the health requirements necessary for a safe restart, guaranteeing more cautious criteria than those in force elsewhere. However, I want to encourage them to think of coexisting with this pandemic, with their students in mind, who are of course waiting for them, as evidenced by the many messages received”.

What do you feel like telling the youngsters that they will have the chance to meet their friends again but at the same time they will have to stay away from each other?

“I would like to tell them that we are trying, cautiously, to return to the life they knew, with massive efforts to do so, including those made by the schools, and that it’s great that they can meet each other again. But that it’s also essential they continue to observe the indications on hygiene measures and physical distances, especially from adults, in and out of school. As we now say: distant, we start again”.

I would like to tell them that we are trying, cautiously, to return to the life they knew

Will you be visiting some schools today, or remain at Palazzo delle Orsoline for the day’s feedback?

“Today I will follow the information that will arrive from the region, I’ll wait a few days before visiting but then I won’t miss going to a couple of schools to see what this particular schooling is like for everyone”.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata