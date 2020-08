The Ceneri base tunnel is due to open on the 4th September 2020 - the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) today gave the SBB the authorisation to proceed with a trial run. Test runs will run from September to December 2020 with commercial passenger and freight trains. This is the last preparatory phase before the tunnel enters service in mid-December - according to the official timetable.

At the beginning of September, the Ceneri base tunnel will be handed over by the construction company AlpTransit Gotthard AG (ATG) to the SBB operator. Today, the FOT has given them permission to start the trial run. This will last until the time change of 13 December 2020 and will serve to implement and gradually intensify the operational processes, to test the plants and to document the suitability of the system, in view of the commerncement of the regular commercial operation in December.

ATG has been conducting test runs in tunnels to verify the safe operation of all plants and systems since March 2020. Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, this test phase had to be stopped for five weeks and was resumed on the 20th April - subject to certain conditions. On the 30th April a special ICE-S train passed through the tunnel at 275 km / h. A rescue exercise scheduled for mid-June was postponed to October 2020 due to the pandemic - an exercise with extras took place in early June.

The Ceneri base tunnel is 15.4 km long and extends from Camorino, near Bellinzona, to Vezia, near Lugano. With the timetable change in mid-December 2020 SBB will implement most of the planned passenger services on schedule. This includes more frequent north-south connections and more international trains. Furthermore, thanks to the Ceneri base tunnel, Ticino will benefit from an interesting regional express network.

