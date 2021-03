First year in office, he made 8.5 million francs. This is less than his predecessor Tidjane Thiam, who in 2019 had received 10.7 million. This was stated in a report released today. As already mentioned last year, the CEO of Credit Suisse therefore earned significantly less than his peer from rival UBS. By the end of October 2020, the outgoing Sergio Ermotti was paid CHF 13.3 million. The 13-strong management team received a total of 68.4 million francs, following 77.4 million the previous year. Top managers collectively earned 115.9 million. Chairman of the board Urs Rohner received 4.7 million, the same amount as in 2019. All members of the board earned 11.1 million, after 11.3 in the prior year.