One person is now in solitary confinement and another 18 are in quarantine after a child tests positive of Covid in a daytime vacation camp based in Zuoz.

The cantonal health department was also informed Thursday of a new infection from a hotel in Pontresina - authorities said in a statement released yesterday evening. Four people are in solitary confinement and 16 in quarantine. One is hospitalised.

On Wednesday in a Chur club, contact had occurred between an infected bar employee and the guests. About 120 people were subsequently identified and warned. About eighty of them are currently in quarantine, the authorities specify.

More than a hundred people are in quarantine and some in isolation in Graubünden following several episodes of contact with people infected with Covid-19.

