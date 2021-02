All the updates from the world on the coronavirus emergency (here you can consult the map of infections in real time). All the news from the world on the pandemic from mid-April to early May can be found at this link . Here instead the updates until 8 October .

Friday 5th February

(Updated at 9.51) According to data from Johns Hopkins University, over 104.85 million COVID-19 infections have been officially registered in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, of which at least 68 million have already been cured. Deaths exceeded 2.28 million.

Lombardy is asking for restaurants to open until 10pm

The governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and the councilor for economic development, Guido Guidesi, have sent a formal letter to the government in which they ask that restaurants and similar activities can carry out their activities until 10 pm. For the leaders of the Lombardy Region it is «important that this decision be taken beyond the current political crisis» and this in relation to «the situation of extreme emergency in which an entire category finds itself». Fontana and Guidesi’s request to the government takes place in the light of the epidemiological trend data, the vaccination campaign now in full swing, as well as the need to avert the crisis in the public sector.

China to Macron: «Our vaccines are effective and safe»

Chinese vaccines against Covid «are effective and safe». This was stated today by the spokesman of the Beijing Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, thus responding to the doubts raised yesterday by French President Emmanuel Macron about an alleged opacity of the information provided by China. «The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines» and «based on Phase 3 clinical trials it is clear that Chinese vaccines are effective and safe,« said Wang. «The international community - he added - must unite rather than clash on the issue of vaccines». Yesterday, during an interview organized by the American think tank Atlantic Council, Macron had stated that Beijing has started «a vaccine diplomacy» aimed at various developing countries. but without providing transparent information about its products. «This means - added the French president - that in the medium and long term it is almost certain that if the vaccine is not appropriate, it will facilitate the emergence of new variants».

British government blocks hotels from 15 for supervised quarantine

Boris Johnson’s British Tory government has initiated the booking of «thousands of hotel rooms» to trigger the implementation of the announced 10-day supervised precautionary quarantine plan for all authorized travelers arriving or returning to the UK from February 15. Measures sanctioned as mandatory for entries from 33 countries (including Brazil, South Africa and Portugal) to try to avoid the import on the island of cases of contagion with the feared new variants of Covid: ‘South African’ and ‘Brazilian’ in the lead. Deputy Foreign Minister James Cleverly said today, confirming that as a rule, interested travelers will have to pay for their stay. Cleverly then defended the timing and stakes set by the government by the Labor opposition accusations, which is now calling for an even tougher line of border prevention. While he underlined the severity of the restrictions that had already existed for a couple of weeks: with travel ban for all unless justified reason indicated on ad hoc forms, fresh negative Covid certificate of 72 hours for anyone arriving from any country in the world, isolation obligation precaution at home for everyone (even without symptoms).

Pfizer will not supply the vaccine to India and China

Pfizer has withdrawn an application for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in India after it has waived compliance with the Indian drug regulator’s request for a local safety and immunogenicity study. The Guardian reports it. The decision means the vaccine will not be available for sale in the world’s two most populous countries, India and China, in the near future. Both are running their vaccination campaigns using other products. Unlike other companies that conduct small studies in India for overseas-developed vaccines, Pfizer had asked for an exception citing approvals it had received elsewhere based on studies conducted in countries like the United States and Germany. Indian health authorities generally ask for so-called bridging tests to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens. However, in some cases there are exceptions that allow you to give up this type of regulation.

Germany, data are falling but not under control

Cases of Covid-19 contagion are decreasing in Germany and this «is good news», «but the situation is far from being under control». «The president of the Robert Koch Institut, Lothar Wieler, said at a press conference in Berlin. «Currently there are three mutations that worry us. All three are already in Germany», he added, underlining that « the British one is the most widespread» . Any vaccine is a good thing, «but the virus is not at all tired», we must continue to maintain isolation and avoid giving it any chance.

Almost 17 thousand infections in 24 hours in Russia

In the last 24 hours in Russia, 16,688 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded and 527 people have died from the disease. The national coronavirus operations center reports this. According to official data, a total of 3’934’606 infections and 75’732 deaths caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus have been ascertained in Russia since the beginning of the epidemic.

USA: 119,931 cases and 4,941 deaths in 24 hours

The United States yesterday recorded 119,931 new cases of coronavirus and a further 4941 deaths related to the disease: this is what emerges from the counts of the Johns Hopkins University, reports the CNN. The new data bring the total toll of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,676,957 and that of deaths to 455,738. As for the vaccination campaign, 57,489,675 doses of vaccines were administered, of which at least 35,203,710 were administered: the US federal agency for disease prevention (Cdc) announced, again according to the CNN.

Macron criticizes the Chinese vaccine and its opacity

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, criticized yesterday evening the opacity of the Chinese vaccine against Covid-19 and its possible risks of facilitating the development of new variants, during an interview with the Atlantic Council think tank. «I have absolutely no information on the Chinese vaccine - Macron said - I do not comment, but it is a fact,« said the head of state in his speech. «This means - he specified - that in the medium and long term, it is almost certain that if this vaccine is not appropriate, it will facilitate the emergence of new variants: it certainly will not help to heal the situation of the countries that have adopted it». He then gave the example of the situation in Manaus, in the Amazon: «Brazil - he said - is probably a good example of what can happen, with the situation in Manaus, of infected people, of other vaccines and a new form of Covid-19. Managing the virus with the vaccine requires, to be sure, to have the appropriate vaccine, which is clearly the most relevant against the different variants, with transparent information. And I think the World Health Organization has a very important role in this ».

Bolsonaro gets a complaint

The Brazilian Attorney General (PGR) has opened a preliminary investigation into the management by the government of Jair Bolsonaro of the health crisis in the Amazonian state of Parà during the Covid-19 pandemic. The PGR, which has already investigated the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, for the health crisis in the Amazon, has announced that it will also examine the work of President Bolsonaro to address the increase in Covid cases in Parà. The investigation stems from the denunciation of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) which turned to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, claiming to have «strong indications» against Bolsonaro and Pazuello, accused of «inertia» in the fight against the epidemic of Covid-19.

Johnson & Johnson submits an authorization request

Johnson & Johnson has filed an emergency clearance request for its Covid vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This was announced by the pharmaceutical company itself. Johnson & Johnson reported in late January that its single-dose vaccine is 66% effective in a global study, with efficacy ranging from 72% in the US to 57% in South Africa, where a more highly variant predominates. transmissible. The vaccine, according to the pharmaceutical company, shows complete protection against hospitalization and death and 85% effectiveness against severe forms of the virus.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata