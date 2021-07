For the first time in history, the registered share of chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli traded at over CHF 100,000 on the Zurich Stock Exchange.

The value exchanged hands in the afternoon at CHF 100,100, a rise of around 1% compared to Friday. The price increase since the end of February has been 24%. People who bought the stock in March 2004, when it first exceeded CHF 10,000, now have a tenfold increase in their portfolio.

The financial portal Cash reports that Lindt & Sprüngli is the second most expensive stock on the planet after Berkshire Hathaway, the investment vehicle of legendary American investor Warren Buffett, which costs $422,000.

Ernst Tanner, who was CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli for many years and now chairs the company’s board of directors, has in the past several times emphasized what he considers are the advantages of an expensive stock: in his view, the high prices imply prestige and exclusivity, limiting the number of people who can own the stock. Tanner has therefore consistently rejected a possible splitting of the outstanding shares.

With a tradition of more than 175 years, Lindt&Sprüngli describes itself as a world leader in premium chocolate. The group has eleven production facilities of its own in Europe and the USA and employs 14,600 people. The company - which traces its origins back to Rudolf Sprüngli (1816-1897) of Horgen (ZH) and Rodolphe Lindt (1855-1909) of Bern - went public in 1986. One of its best-known products is the golden chocolate bunny with bell. In 2020, it made a profit of 302 million francs on sales of 4.0 billion.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata