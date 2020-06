Christian Garzoni, in Switzerland the coronavirus R-rate is above 1 and, throughout the world there is a new record of contagions. Should we be worried?

"It's true, the numbers have risen in the last few days. Not so much in Ticino as in Switzerland. The reproduction number, the R-rate, has already exceeded 1 for a few days, making the risk of a resumption of the epidemic more real. The whole thing should act as a wake-up call. Additionally, due to the positive situation, such as in Ticino, people tend to be less diligent about their behaviour and in respecting measures. And then we have to deal with the risk of potential unforeseeable individual events, groups capable of causing epidemics of up to three hundred infected people. We haven't yet been confronted with such a situation, but what we've seen in other countries leads us to believe that it could also happen here. And we should be ready to act within a few hours. Another element to consider: with the opening of the borders, the virus will inevitably be able to return. In Ticino we are close to "zero", so new cases can almost only be imported. Ticino residents are travelling again, and so the virus will be imported again. The numbers should be carefully monitored: they may increase again. So I share the recent concerns expressed by Matthias Egger, Head of the Swiss COVID Task Force".

With the reopening of the borders, there are people who'll return to travel even to countries at risk, such as Brazil.

"In terms of public health, we still have to advise against travel. Canton Ticino, compared to other areas, even neighbouring ones, has very low numbers, so if you’re looking for a low-risk place, it's better to stay here. If you decide to travel, it's important to fully inform yourself first. One thing is clear however, and that's going to a country with an active epidemic is absolutely not advisable from a medical point of view. Everyone has to make their own choice, evaluate the pros and cons. The State tends not to issue bans, but recommendations. If you decide to travel anyway, it's better to do so with all the necessary precautions, paying the utmost attention to the measures imposed. Remember also that the host country may also decide, at any moment, on the basis of its own epidemic situation, to close borders or cancel flights. Beijing's example is obvious. If you get sick in a foreign country, it's that country's legislation which makes the rules. Then there's also the risk of being confined to a hotel room, forced to wait in quarantine for the results to come back negative - which could take several weeks - before being free once again, even with a mild form of COVID-19".

Last week in Ticino there were two cases of contagion from people returning from Brazil and Mexico. Could there be any other similar cases?

"Statistically, yes. The more people travel, the more they travel to countries at risk, and the greater the risk of the virus returning. However, the cases mentioned are not likely to be the only ones. It's hard to say how many there will be. All we can do is remain vigilant. But of course, the authorities can be expected to take a position on how to act in such cases, for example by imposing quarantine for those returning from countries at risk, or other measures.

