The initiative of the UDC for moderate immigration has been rejected, having not recieved a sufficient number of cantons to support it. According to the director of the Department of Finance and Economy (DFE) Mr Christian Vitta, there were several elements that led to this result: ‘On the one hand, a very uncertain economic context that has not led a large part of the population to experiment with ways such as the renunciation of Bilateral and on the other the fact that in recent years we have obtained some measures that have taken into account the particular situation of our canton’.

‘There remains a certain unease in particular on the issue of the frontier worker in Ticino and in recent years we have taken steps to protect the labour market and the aim remains to make Bern understand that in Switzerland there is not a single homogeneous labour market, but different regions each with their own specifications’

Where there are tensions - measures must be taken to eliminate them

‘The next steps will be to continues Vitta, bring these requests to Bern, knowing that the reference framework wanted by the Swiss people is that of the bilateral path’.

A great example of this was taken during the health crisis, when our canton benefited from being able to manage a different situation to that of the rest of Switzerland.

‘What we faced during the health crisis is in full swing of federalism and in this sense we will continue the dialogue with the Federal Council’ and who knows that an old speech from 2016 cannot be resumed -that Ambühl model (the proposal put forward by the former secretary of state for the application of the initiative against mass immigration), which provides for measures in particularly affected sectors and regions. ‘Today it is something that can be carried forward by updating the model in some of its aspects’ observed Vitta.

