For many years, the Christmas market in the Old Town has been a fixed event for thousands of visitors who come to visit the historic centre of Locarno where you can digest the Christmas atmosphere. It is an event that is part of the Swiss Christmas market circuit and usually has more than 180 exhibitors. However, the important success of turnout prompted the organisers to cancel this year’s edition to avoid ‘large gatherings of people’ respecting provisions issued by the Swiss and cantonal health authorities.