Cirque du Soleil is filing for bankruptcy. The company announced that it wants to restructure its debt. The decision is in ‘response’ to the crisis triggered by the coronavirus. For the past 36 years Cirque du Soleil has been a very successful organisation. “With zero revenues linked to the forced closure of all the shows for Covid-19, the management has decided to act decisively to protect the future of the company" says Daniel Lamarre, the president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group . "We can't wait to relaunch our activities and find ourselves together again to create that magical show that Cirque du Soleil is for its millions of fans around the world," adds Lamarre.