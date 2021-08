While the City is experiencing a delicate time, that of mourning, the institutional business continues. And to do this, after a period (more or less long) of interim union, a successor will have to be appointed. The process that will result in the election of Marco Borradori’s replacement will adhere to the provisions of the Law on the Exercise of Political Rights (LEDP). In this case, the primary institutional step to be undertaken will be to finalize the City Hall. This is done through the admission of a successor. The first of the list from the ranks of the League-UDC, in this respect, is Tiziano Galeazzi (in last April’s elections he collected 7.223 personal votes, 120 more than the second substitute in the League-UDC quota: Alain Bühler). As soon as this procedure is completed - the officials of the legal services of the State Chancellery explain - a new one will be started, that of the election of the mayor. Which in principle will be a popular one.

So the process will proceed as if it were a ‘normal’ election: a decree summoning the citizens will be issued with the terms of candidacy submission and, finally, the date on which the vote will take place. Not everyone, however, will be able to run: the possibility is in fact granted only to the 7 municipalities in office at that time. It will then be up to the individual members of the Executive to decide if they want to run for mayor. If, however, only one of the 7 members should come forward, the election will be by silent ballot. Failing that, as mentioned, if there were more candidates, there will be the popular vote. It is currently difficult to understand how much time will be necessary to complete the procedure and Lugano will have a new mayor. It is expected that, also considering similar cases occurred in the past, it will take from 3 to 6 months. The vice-mayor will be chosen within the City Hall.

But people are already considering Foletti

It’ s still early to talk about it but some considerations are already being made in Lugano. The possibility of a popular election for the office of mayor appears rather unlikely at the moment, particularly because the FDP is not interested in the seat. It is realistic to imagine that the union will remain with the League and that it will be assigned automatically to Michele Foletti. In this instance it will be necessary to understand if Foletti will maintain the Finance Department (currently his competence) and will also assume the areas of responsibility of the mayor (the Administration, for example) or if it will be necessary to reorganize the Departments.

