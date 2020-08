Vandalism, clashes and arrests followed Bayern Munchen’s defeat of Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League final in Paris. A small part of the 5,000 fans who had followed the final from the Parc des Princes were in fact armed with sticks and smoke bombs. Around the stadium, throughout the game, there were clashes between the police, who used tear gas, and groups of fans armed with firecrackers and fireworks. After the game, tensions escalated further and the clashes moved to the Champs-Elysées area, where vehicles were set on fire, windows broken and shops vandalised. Around one in the morning, the prefecture of Paris cleared the area, threatening fines to anyone who was caught there. Several people were arrested. Riots also occurred in other cities in France, notably in Marseille.