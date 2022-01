OPINION

The fourth wave of coronavirus, the one unleashed by the Omicron variant, may ultimately be the last. This is what the WHO claims and numerous virologists reiterate. Despite the fact that COVID infections continue to occur (a lot) and people continue to die ( far less than in the past), based on scientific research and health statistics, it is not unreasonable to believe that we are on the verge of the end of the pandemic phase, and moving closer to the beginning of the endemic phase.