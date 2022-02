The Super League match between Lucerne and Basel closed in a worst-case scenario: after the match there were clashes between fans and police, specified in a statement issued today by the cantonal authorities. Following the match, Basel fans began to throw firecrackers and other pyrotechnic objects at the police officers, who fired rubber bullets in response. The Rhenish fans boarded the buses that were waiting to take them to the station. During the journey, they vented their anger on the vehicles, breaking everything they could. For the record, Basel won 3-0.