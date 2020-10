Two students from the Bellinzona Cantonal School of Commerce (SCC), a post-compulsory school have tested positive for Coronavirus. Since these are pupils belong to the same class, the Cantonal Doctor’s Office has considered it appropriate to establish a class quarantine. The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) and the Department of Education, Culture and Sports (DECS) report this.

Until the end of the quarantine, the lessons for the students directly involved are not suspended, but will continue temporarily at a distance as required by the indications relating to secondary schools of the class quarantine protocol prepared by DECS. The management of the institute has already informed the interested parties in this regard. For the other students of the institute, not affected by the quarantine, school activity continues normally in presence.