Two youths staged a unique demonstration against global warming and in favour of safeguarding the planet in the city centre of Lugano. They placed a structure inspired by those used for public hangings, two boys - with their hands tied on their backs, the noose around their necks and a T-shirt depicting a flame - climbed onto an ice cube. denouncing the end - once the glaciers have melted. A powerful message sharing ‘Is this our sentence’?