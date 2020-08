The SNB is closely monitoring the economic development of the Swiss regions. We interviewed Fabio Bossi, SNB delegate for regional economic relations in Italian-speaking Switzerland.

How are you viewing the current situation of the Ticino economy?

Currently I do not consider it to be very different from the national one, even if the stricter confinement measures adopted in Ticino last spring will inevitably result in a more marked decline in 2020 GDP than at national level. Thanks to domestic demand, the construction sector and some tourism-related services recovered well during the summer, while several industrial sectors continue to suffer from the international economic slowdown. However, the future remains very uncertain and this is holding back orders, consumption and investments. However, confidence in their own entrepreneurial skills and abilities remains. In recent years, the ‘Swiss system’ has in fact repeatedly proved resilient to unexpected and abrupt shocks. Entrepreneurs are therefore aware that, despite the difficulties, an economy based on quality, competence and innovation will always be successful. This is also reflected in the strength of the franc, which the SNB monetary policy tries to contain in order to preserve price stability’.

Do you see any particularly critical realities within the cantonal economy?

Of course, there are some because it is unthinkable to embark on certain entrepreneurial activities while completely protecting yourself from unlikely risks such as a confinement of several weeks. In Ticino there are many small and medium businesses that do not accumulate wealth, but which represent the main source of income for the entrepreneur and collaborators. It is therefore inevitable that some companies will not be able to overcome shocks of a certain entity. There are also companies that have not been put in crisis by the pandemic, but rather by previous structural problems. I am thinking, for example, of the entire automotive industry chain, confronted with a rapid reorientation of production and demand, but also of the difficulties in the watchmaking and aeronautical sectors.

So far, employment has held up, thanks also to the possibility of resorting to reduced work. What are your predictions?

The reduced work has certainly allowed many companies to keep their staff in the workforce, despite the sharp decline in business performance. The measure, however, is designed and useful to overcome a difficult moment in view of a recovery of dynamism of the economy. If this prospect does not manifest itself in times that make the retention of staff in the company sustainable, in the coming months it will be inevitable to see layoffs.

With the pandemic, many companies have applied for guaranteed loans from the Confederation. Do you believe that there are liquidity problems among Ticino companies?

At the moment I have not observed a generalised liquidity problem, but it must be borne in mind that the current situation mainly reflects the payment of invoices for works carried out in the past months. On the other hand, any worsening of payment morale in the coming months generates some specific concerns. The guaranteed loans could therefore begin to be used more in the coming weeks, especially if the spread of the virus obliges the authorities to adopt new confinement measures.

The intervention of the Confederation showed the willingness to quickly come to the aid of companies. How has this aspect been received by entrepreneurs?

No doubt very well. It was not just a concrete and rapid financial aid, but also a strong message of support for businesses from the state, banks and the SNB at a time of great difficulty and uncertainty. Entrepreneurs needed an injection of confidence and time to think and not act rashly. Facilitated access to reduced work and the provision of guaranteed loans have certainly filled these needs.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata