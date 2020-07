Swiss and Ticino-based companies are on the whole optimistic about their medium-term future. This is what emerges from a survey conducted by UBS on 2500 companies in the country, whose results are positively surprising.

The study was presented yesterday by Remo Crameri, responsible for UBS Corporate Client Ticino Region, and by Elena Guglielmin, UBS Senior Credit Analyst Chief Investment Officer.

In his introduction, Remo Crameri recalled that the granting of COVID credits in Switzerland and Ticino was massive. "At a national level - he explained - UBS received 24 thousand requests for credits, which corresponds to 20% of the total Swiss banking system, and granted 2.8 billion francs, which also corresponds to 20% of the national total. Ticino has received a greater share of money than its weight in the national economy, that is about 10%. 2,300 applications were submitted - and 300 million credits were granted. "

"In the last few weeks - he underlined - we receive about 35 new requests per day, which represents an increase compared to the previous weeks, given that the end of the program was established in late July. But it is a lower number than the thousands registered at the end of March’.

"The Ticino companies - he noted - have shown an enormous willingness to draw lessons from the coronavirus, with adjustments to the corporate structures, better liquidity planning, introduction of new forms and new work tools".

The results of the survey at national level are positive: 71% of the companies surveyed predict that in 2022 it will have a turnover equal to or greater than that of 2019, while 87% expect to have an equal number of employees or to see an increase in 'organic.

In this context, the optimism shown by the Ticino companies, which have experienced a worse situation than the national average, is surprising: 26% were forced to cease their activity, the equivalent of 9 percentage points more than the national average. During the crisis, 63% of companies in Ticino had to reduce their work volume, mainly using reduced work, compared to 47% in Switzerland. In addition, many more companies in Ticino are facing survival in the next 12 months, 18% against 10% in the Swiss average.

Yet their vision of the future is paradoxically better than other Swiss companies. 80% of Ticino's companies forecast an equivalent turnover if not higher than that of 2019 for 2022, 8 points more than the national average. By 2022, 87% of companies plan to hire the same number of employees as last year, if not more, in perfect line with the national average.

How do you explain this greater optimism in Ticino? ‘At national level - comments Elena Guglielmin - the companies had already restructured in 2015 when the minimum threshold of 1.20 for the euro-franc fell. This is why they have been able to better cope with the coronavirus crisis. But in Ticino now the companies are more ready than others to face changes. According to our survey, 20% more than the national average’.

‘In our canton - added Remo Crameri - there is a strong focus on costs. And companies have faced more difficulties in the past. The Ticino companies were already well capitalised before the crisis, and this is shown by the fact that the use of the COVID credits granted is relatively low. Companies south of the Alps also show a lot of agility in redefining their strategy’.

In general terms, however, the results of the survey are positive, which also surprised UBS experts. But, as Elena Guglielmin pointed out, caution must be exercised, given that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the future evolution of the pandemic, and there may be a second wave, even if this does not represent the reference scenario of the big bank.

