The use of the mask, in itself, is already required where one cannot keep a distance, the protective device against the coronavirus has now become officially imposed in Bellinzona also. The Town Hall stated in a press release that the measure will apply during Easter holidys, from Friday, April 2 to Sunday, April 11, in areas surrounding the Three Castles and the entire historical center, zones will be marked

The measure will also become active in Lugano this coming Saturday, March 27th and will be applied on an experimental basis between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. for three weekends (including Easter) as well as on Good Friday and Saturday and for the whole vacation week: the mask will have to be worn correctly in the most frequented public areas and in those areas where there is a risk of crowding. At the end of the first weekend the trial will be assessed whether to expand the areas of obligation. The measure has been in force in Locarno since March 19 and concerns the main public areas of the city, which can be identified by specific signs that indicate to passers-by the obligation to wear a mask. Besides reinforcing the signage, the Police Department is keeping a close eye on compliance with the ruling by means of regular and precise controls, while always prioritizing communication.