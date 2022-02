The first step toward a return to normality has been made. Starting today the requirement to wear masks outdoors ceases in Italy. The Draghi government intends to gradually proceed on the path that from today onwards will result in a loosening of all the other restrictions in place in the country. The Green Pass and compulsory vaccination for those over 50 will remain in place until June 15, but it can not be excluded that some prohibitions may fall even before March 31, when the state of emergency expires. Data on the decline in cases of infection and hospitalizations will be crucial for the decision.

After nearly a year and a half the obligation to wear a mask has been in force since October 2020 but as from today it will be possible to move through the streets uncovered, with exceptions and appropriate precautions. In the case of groups, the obligation remains in force, as recalled by the Ministry of Health. However, it will be possible to be without masks in discos and music halls, which reopen tonight and hope to quickly eliminate their reduced capacity.

Numbers are promising. With infections and a decreasing rate of positivity, there is hope of obtaining loosening of the Green Pass requirement. As underlined to the «Corriere della Sera» by Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa, «I believe that as early as March we can expect an alleviation of the Green Pass, gradually, beginning with outdoor locations». More specifically, the objectives would be to eliminate the need to request the strengthened pass before March 31, for all activities outdoors in which it is required, such as restaurants and stadiums. In addition, the easing would also include the elimination of the basic Green pass, which currently is required for access at banks, postal and government offices, and in stores. Ultimately, on the day the state of emergency ends, the certificate could also fall on indoor venues, such as movie theaters, museums, and inside restaurants, and on local transportation. However, the Senator and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Pierpaorlo Sileri, mentioned by the «Corsera», calls for more caution, agreeing with the need to make a review of the system, but pointing out that it would be a «premature» step to revoke the Green pass requirement. In contrast, the physician is more optimistic about abolishing isolation for asymptomatic positives. «Like Britain, we will come to the lifting of isolation when safety is proven and we have far more empty hospitals.» The possibility of proceeding with a gradual path toward total removal of green certification therefore remains the most popular mode.

It remains in effect to wear the masks Ffp2 in some environments and circumstances: at the stadium, but also during the ten days of self-monitoring for those who - while vaccinated - have had close contact from a positive. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear them in turn, but for 5 days and after having spent as many days in isolation at home.

