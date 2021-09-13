Concerns about the COVID pass in restaurants: this is what is happening in Italy

The renovation of the nursery school, the largest in the Canton with a capacity for 70 children, has been completed, and the application for the construction of two new sections of the Saleggi preschool has been issued.
The second highest honor ‘Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy’ has been bestowed to Mr. Agostino Ferrazzini, president of the Navigazione Lago di Lugano (SNL). He was awarded this prestigious distinction by Mauro Massoni the Italian Consul General in Lugano. Mr. Ferrazzini has distinguished himself «for outstanding philanthropy, relations and collaboration between Italy and other countries».
Exclusively built, designed, and engineered in Ticino the Società di Navigazione del Lago di Lugano (SNL) will unveil Switzerland’s first zero-emissions electric passenger ship, at the stunning Lake of Lugano, on September 14, 2021.