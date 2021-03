The decisions were made on Monday by the President of the region Attilio Fontana after careful analysis of the data, and the confirmation of the exponential growth of new infections. The Territorial Health Agency (ATS Insubria) reported the peak of 282 positives per 100,000 inhabitants. The limit threshold of 250 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants has forced the Region to intervene with additional measures to prevent and combat the virus and to establish the orange zone across the entire province.

On a practical level, the limitations become stronger. The public will not be able to go to travel to second homes, even if they are located in the same province. \universities, the Conservatory and any other training center will close. We continue with distance learning only in all other school orders and grades, with the exception of nursery schools. An education lockdown that caused furious protests of families.

Union switchboards have been overwhelmed with dozens of calls with requests for help. «In some cases the problem concerns very young children - said the general secretary of the Larian Chamber of Labor Umberto Colombo - Parents call to find out if there is a solution. We need new «extraordinary situation» permits that allow working mothers and fathers to look after their children without being forced to take days off. We hope that the institutions and trade associations present the same request to the government, it is a real necessity».

Border controls

The enhanced orange zone also changes border controls between Ticino and the province of Como.

The police have received orders to increase patrolling of the territory in the evenings

A greater presence of police, carabinieri and financial police will be present;, this intensification of controls could become systematic, throughout the next two weeks. It should be remembered that in the orange zone there is a curfew 10pm to 5am.

For those who travel to Italy from Ticino, the rules still apply. The negative swab remains mandatory in the 24 hours prior to expatriation, unless it is possible to demonstrate reasons of force majeure (work, health care, exceptional needs).

Ticino

With the present situation Ticino is watching its numbers with concern.

Our guards must not be let down repeated cantonal doctor, Giorgio Merlani

«The current Rt index is around 1.05. Since everyone has now become experts, it is known that a virus replication rate greater than 1 is equivalent to a growth phase of the epidemic». Observing the numbers «from one week to the next, I would not draw excessive conclusions, but it is true that the infections are not decreasing; there has been an increase in cases and that is why we keep the numbers under close surveillance; it is not said that we too will necessarily undergo a third wave. But seeing what happens in the various countries around and noting the fact that we too want to reopen at all costs, the risk of finding ourselves with an increase in cases is concrete and real».

Merlani added that the spread of the English variant of the virus is wide, around «60-70% of the cases tested».

Gobbi: «More checks»

Meanwhile, last night, President of the State Council Norban Gobbi returned to invoke more checks by the border guards. «We have asked Bern several times to verify the movements, with the aim of limiting infections; despite the limitations, border mobility remains high on both sides. We ask all to be careful in this ongoing fragile situation ».

«If we look to the North - added Gobbi - we see that Germany has begun to ask for checks also with France, especially for frontier workers who are now asking for more tampons».

