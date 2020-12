Wednesday 23 December

5033 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). 98 new deaths were reported, while 292 people were hospitalized.

The results of 45’828 tests have been transmitted over the last 24 hours, according to the FOPH. The positivity rate is 10.98%. Over a two-week period, the total number of infections was 57,186. The cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days are 661.51. The reproduction rate (average of people infected with an infected) as of 11 December is 1.05.

Yesterday, the Confederation announced 4,275 cases. The comparison on a weekly basis shows slightly lower numbers. The number of infections is in fact lower than last Wednesday, when there were 5625, as well as the percentage of positive tests (14.71% seven days ago).

Since the start of the pandemic, 423’299 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory out of 3’428’057 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In total there are 6431 deaths and the number of people hospitalized stands at 17,266.

Currently 26’367 people are in solitary confinement, while 26’199 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine. To these are added 1292 returning from a country at risk and placed in quarantine.

