143 students graduated from Bellinzona High School this Summer - Director of the chool Omar Gianora congratulated and paid tribute to the young students who obtained their high school leaving certificate - certifying that ‘it has a human value and not just a material gain - I hope you have learned enough to realise how unlimited your knowledge is and can be because today is only the beginning of a new adventure that will allow you to enrich yourselves culturally and personally; Gianora also stated in front of the students at graduation ceremony held on 30 June - the best result was obtained by Tosca Lepori who - with an average of 5.75, received the prize offered by BancaStato.