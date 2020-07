Move easily between traffic and park for free - a well-known scenario to those who try to avoid traffic, but which, according to the NZZ an Sonntag, could soon change. The Federal Council has decided that Municipalities will be able to collect parking fees for motorised two-wheeled vehicles starting 2021 - not only motorcyclists and scooters would be involved, but also electric bike drivers with maximum speeds of up to 45 km / h.

The government's decision derives from an old desire of the cities, according to the Zurich paper, specifying that large centres are increasingly faced with the problem of the lack of parking spaces in public spaces. Problem exacerbated by two-wheeled vehicles, which have steadily increased in recent years: in fact, almost one million motorbikes, scooters, mopeds and fast e-bikes registered in Switzerland today. UDC National Councillor and President of the Swiss Motorcyclist Federation Walter Wobmann spoke of an "unjustified and illogical" move because these means are a great advantage when it comes to space. According to Wobmann, it would be counterproductive to discourage the use of two-wheeled vehicles by adding parking fees. The national councillor also spares no provocation that if paid parking was introduced, it should also concern owners of slow bicycles and e-bikes. ‘Today there is a wild increase in cyclists. Yet they are the only ones who have everything for free. It's unfair’ explained Wobmann. For his part, Bernard Niquille, president of the IC Motards interest group, pointed out that: ‘If cities are allowed to pay taxes, sooner or later they will’.