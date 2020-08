The lockdown caused by the coronavirus has had heavy effects on the construction sector in Ticino, which recorded worse figures than the rest of the country. According to the Swiss Society of Construction Undertakers (SSIC), nationally in the second quarter, turnover fell 8% year-on-year to five billion francs, the lowest figure in the last ten years, after a 2% decline in the first three months of the year.

‘The national data for the second quarter - explains Nicola Bagnovini, director of the Ticino section of the SSIC - does not surprise me. Indeed, in Ticino the situation is even worse, given that we have recorded a definitely higher drop in turnover, which we estimate around 40-50% for the period from March to June, because, contrary to what happened in the rest of the country, our construction sites remained idle for 4 weeks (from March 20 to April 20), and then only gradually resumed activity’.

Negative year

This involves - he estimates - a reduction in turnover of about 15% over the entire year, which we will no longer recover, while the annual fixed costs have remained unchanged. However, the construction site shutdown has artificially created a sort of work reserve that we are consuming in these summer months. It will be necessary to see how the job acquisitions will go in the autumn, which will be decisive for the result of the whole of 2020.

Countercyclical investments expected

The companies - he notes - now work at 100%, but there is a drop in performance due to the rules of hygiene and social distance. Civil engineering still works, but construction is in trouble. We expect help from public clients in the coming months in the context of counter-cyclical investments related to the maintenance of public buildings, given that we are clearly behind schedule at this level.

