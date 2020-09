The Swiss National Covid-19 Science Task Force is opposed to a large-scale controlled spread of the novel coronavirus to achieve herd immunity, as proposed by some virologists. In a report available online, experts note that this approach has an unsafe foundation and would cause enormous costs to the economy, society and the health system.

The task force also warns about health risks. It would be very difficult to protect groups of people at risk, he notes, as the virus spreads before showing symptoms. The death toll would increase dramatically if the epidemic could not be kept under control» and the health system would collapse.

To prevent this from happening, the task force claims that no more than a thousand patients may be in intensive care at the same time. Furthermore, it would take at least a year to infect only half of the population, the report reads.

With the current approach, which aims to keep the number of infections as low as possible, the consequences for the economy are less, according to experts from the Confederation. In their opinion, this approach must be continued ‘until a vaccine is available’.

The contagion strategy was analysed, among others, by the head of the Task Force Martin Ackermann, the epidemiologist Marcel Tanner and the professor of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Sebastian Bonhoeffer.

