The Corona Science app was launched today, which allows the public to contribute to the fight against the pandemic. The app will store data and share it anonymously - it will be possible to follow the progression of the pandemic with greater precision and understand what the psychological repercussions of the lockdown are. Scientists and politicians will be able to obtain the information necessary to better plan a return to normal. The app was developed by the Bernese University of Applied Sciences BFH and the MIDATA cooperative with the support of the cantons of Bern and Neuchâtel, eHealth Suisse, opendata.ch and other partners.

Unlike the contact tracing apps, “Corona Science” intends to give the population the opportunity to collect urgently needed information about COVID-19 and their condition during the lockdown. The data provided by the population will not be analysed directly by the ‘Corona Science’ team, but converted anonymously, aggregated and made available to all interested parties - in accordance with the principle of ‘open data’ – and can be used by epidemiologists, researchers or pension managers to fight the coronavirus pandemic and also enabling to identify local outbreaks along with understanding what the psychological repercussions are on the population during and after the lockdown.

“Thanks to the anonymous data, it will be possible to follow the trend of the pandemic with greater precision in a situation where the points of contact between the population and the health system are limited,“ says Serge Bignens, director of the I4MI Institute of Medical Informatics at the BFH.

The project has already received support from the cantons of Bern and Neuchâtel, eHealth Suisse, opendata.ch and other partners. Furthermore, the commitment of “Corona Science” is coordinated with the Tracking the Dynamics of COVID-19 initiative (covidtracker.ch); both of these initiatives complement each other in the fight against the pandemic with the support of their data.

Questions about symptoms and life during the lockdown

The Corona Science app regularly asks its users to report any typical symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as a cough or loss of smell. In addition to the data on the coronavirus, the app also allows the collection of information on the psychological status of users locked in lockdown, such as their mood or any states of stress. For example, questions are asked about remote working, about reducing working hours, about childcare, and questions about measures taken to combat the pandemic. “It’s not just about the symptoms. Together with the mood data, the company can better understand the situation during the lockdown and plan exit strategies” explains Bignens.

You will have control over personal data

User data is saved in the corresponding MIDATA personal accounts, a secure platform compliant with data protection regulations. The holders of the data are therefore the citizens and the citizens themselves. “Users of the app have full control over their data at all times,“ shares Dominik Steiger, member of the management team of the MIDATA cooperative. “This, among other things, means that users can, at any time, withdraw consent to sharing data anonymously with the Open Data Community”

The Corona Science project now depends on the active participation of the population. As Serge Bignens points out: “During this period of emergency everyone can make their own contribution, from health and social workers, to childcare personnel, from healthy to sick people, all by making their data available anonymously to help better understand COVID-19 and help fight it effectively”.

