Tomorrow, the Federal Council will decide how it intends to proceed in the relaxation of health measures against coronavirus. A central role should be played by the Covid certificate. Cantons and associations welcome this step, but are not sparing some criticism.

From 1 July, major events must be restricted to holders of a health pass, i.e. people who have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative, as well as those under 16 years of age. They should be able to accommodate a maximum of 3,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors.

According to Basel Campaign, this will create an additional administrative burden for the companies and organizations involved, which should not be tasked with other duties.

The government also plans to allow discos and clubs to reopen from the end of June, by requiring a certificate. Opposing this is the Swiss Bar and Club Commission (CSBC), for which it should be possible to organize parties with masks, limited capacity, contact tracing and the obligation to consume seated, but without having to present a pass.

Some cantons, such as Aargau, however, would like to extend the certificate requirement to indoor swimming pools and water parks. The reason for this is that compliance with the rules on spacing and surface area for one person is considered very theoretical.

Several cantons are also asking the Federal Council to simplify the rules and to dispense with the numerous regulations on group sizes, square meters, capacity limits and protective measures that are in place for events. The cantons in Eastern Switzerland (SG, AI, AR, TG) fear that this confusion will make compliance with the rules impossible.

Criticism is also levelled at the limitation of the number of guests in restaurants, despite the fact that the number of people per table is to be increased from four to six. Gastrosuisse considers the increase too timid. The association is supported among others by Schwyz, which is calling for the restrictions to be lifted in enclosed spaces, as the government intends to do for terraces. Vaud, on the other hand, recommends that eight people be allowed at a table indoors and that restrictions be lifted if all people in a group have a Covid certificate.

Several cantons are calling for the unconditional removal of the remote working requirement. Employers can work out the necessary measures with their employees, according to St. Gallen. On June 11, the Federal Council decided that it was too early to abolish this provision, envisaging a possible relaxation only when all those who wish to do so have been vaccinated.

Some cantons go further and demand that all measures be lifted as soon as possible. Bern, for example, believes that all measures to combat the coronavirus should be lifted by the end of September.

The Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts (Usam) is calling for the «special situation» to be lifted on July 1. The steering committee of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors (GDK) intends to examine with the government how a return to normality can be integrated into the three-step model.

The abolition of masking in outdoor spaces of publicly accessible facilities, such as train station platforms, bus stops, is welcome. However, some cantons want to act more quickly, without waiting until the end of June.

