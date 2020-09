There have been demonstrations against anti-COVID measures across several regions of the country. A referendum held against the SwissCovid app. Anger against a mandatory vaccine. Public attacks on former ministers in Zurich (a week ago the former Federal Council delegate for COVID- 19 Daniel Koch had to leave an event) It is a ‘skeptical movement’ that worries Bern.

But who are these skeptics? For Dieter Sträuli, a psychologist expert in conspiracy theories, ‘it is a very heterogeneous group that includes people belonging to various political and ideological currents’. There have always been groups of this type, remember. For example, they made themselves heard at the time of the great AIDS wave. “The hard core of this diverse group is the conspiracy theorists. People who believe the virus does not exist. Or that it was created in the laboratory to spread it by making money on drugs to counter it. Then there are the people who do not come to terms with the rules in force, who experience frustration because they feel deprived in their freedom. In any case, the reasons for joining these movements vary greatly.

‘We live in a time of great insecurity, adds Sträuli.’ “Scientists and doctors regularly give new information about how we are infected and how we can protect ourselves, and these experts don’t always see it all in the same way, which is understandable, given that it is a new virus. But the situation clearly gives little certainty to the population, who ‘may think they have ended up in a science fiction film’. Then there are the authorities, the bodies that have to make decisions, with all the risks that these can entail and all the unpopularity that their choices recieve.

Good versus bad

According to the psychologist, those who support conspiracy theories, in which powerful secret organisations conspire behind humanity, see in the latter figures opposing the Government, in a struggle between good (the latter) and bad (the organisations that plot in the ‘shadow). Only that our Federal Council is not represented by one person, an autocrat who holds the supreme power, but seven people who for Sträuli do a good job, but who are sometimes overwhelmed by events. Along with those who need a force to oppose the ‘bad guys’ often also need a power-holding superstar capable of saving everyone. However, if the face of the fight against COVID-19 is Daniel Koch or Alain Berset, these people are not enough. Insecure, frustrated, in a world hit by a virus that is all around us but cannot be seen, and not happy with a government made up of men and not superheroes, which does its best to get out of the crisis by saving the population and the economy, the conspiracy theorists want to give a shape or a face and a name to their enemy. Because the only real disturbing agent is too little tangible.

Evidently a bit of critical spirit can also be positive, concludes the expert.

