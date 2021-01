Switzerland has amended its list of countries at risk. As of January 15, any peoples from 19 states or territories - now including the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Denmark - must observe a ten-day quarantine after entering the Confederation. This was announced today by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

As for neighboring countries, restrictions are imposed for some regions: in Italy it concerns those coming from Veneto, in Germany from Saxony. In Friuli-Venezia Giulia the quarantine will be withdrawn from the list from tomorrow. No quarantine for those entering from France and Austria.

In addition to the countries and regions mentioned, those leaving from the following European countries must also observe a quarantine: Great Britain, Sweden, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, San Marino, Andorra and Georgia.

Overseas, Panama will be on the list starting January 15, and Belize has been removed. The United States and South Africa continue to appear on the list.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata