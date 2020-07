Switzerland has extended the list of countries considered to be ‘at risk’ of coronavirus infections, as previously announced . Starting tomorrow, the quarantine will be mandatory on returning from 42 countries, compared to the 29 states so far on the list. Bosnia, Montenegro and Mexico, among others, have been added, while Sweden and Belarus have been removed. The epidemiological situation in the countries now included in the list has worsened, explained the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on its website today.