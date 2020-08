Just over 136,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have obtained a Covid-19 credit guaranteed by the Confederation to address the liquidity problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is what the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) indicates on its website based on fresh data published yesterday.

Overall, CHF 16.8 billion was paid out through the 123 banks participating in the scheme. In 845 cases, thorough checks are underway for suspected fraud: in 48 cases these suspicions have materialised. Instead, 42% of the funds made available by the government - a maximum of 40 billion - allocated to 136,112 SMEs were used.

In 167 cases, the banks had to rely on federal sureties: the inherent losses so far amount to around 13.7 million. The deadline for submitting requests for help expired on 31 July. For start-ups, the deadline is the end of August.

13.8 billion for loans under one million

According to the data, 13.8 billion fall into the category of loans up to a maximum of half a million: 34,983 SMEs received an average of CHF 103,000 in transitional credit. For the higher sums (up to 20 million) 1129 companies were announced, for an average support of 2.7 million.

17.1% of credits took over the cantons of Zurich and Vaud (10.8%), followed by Ticino (9.3%), Bern (9%), Geneva (7.7%) and Aargau ( 5.8%). The banks most involved in the transaction, i.e. which granted the most loans, included in order: Raiffeisen (18.2%) and UBS (17.9%), followed by Postfinance (12%) and Credit Suisse (11, 3%). This «ranking» also applies to the volume of credits awarded.

As regards support for start-ups, the graphs show a total of 42.7 million loans granted so far, divided between 123 companies, equal to an average credit received of 299 thousand francs.

In Ticino, two start-ups obtained aid for a total of 780,000 francs. -also in Grisons: 2 companies for a total amount of 498,000 francs. The bulk of the sum allocated so far has gone to the Canton of Vaud, where 66 companies have benefited from financial support, for a total sum of 21.3 million (323 thousand francs on average for each single start-up).

