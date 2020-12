(Updated yesterday at 17.01) The COVID-19 will not be made compulsory but free for the Swiss public: the costs will be covered by basic health insurance. The Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) has decided to amend the Performance Ordinance (OPre) accordingly.

The Confederation and the cantons will also cover part of the costs of the vaccine. The revision of the OPre, which will come into effect on January 1, also includes adjustments regarding the insurance coverage of several other benefits, reports a press release from the DFI today.

SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is a central element in the fight against the epidemic. The Confederation's strategy to prevent risk groups from contracting the disease in severe form will depend on the properties and availability of each vaccine, adds the department note led by Alain Berset.

The first vaccinations are expected in the first half of 2021, once the approval of Swissmedic has been obtained. The Federal Council does not plan to make vaccinations compulsory.

Health insurers will cover the costs of the medical consultation and the vaccine, the Confederation the costs of transport and distribution in the cantons as well as the part in excess of five francs per dose. The actual prices of future vaccines are not yet known. The cantons will assume the costs of the logistics on their territory and the percentage rate. No deductible will be charged.

The estimates foresee costs of between 200 and 250 million francs to be covered by the health insurers and a similar minimum amount to be covered by the Confederation.

Taking into account the general evolution of prices and salaries in 2019, the FDHA also ruled out an increase in the costs of medicines on the list of specialties in 2021. In the future, a distinction is made between bariatric and metabolic surgery, thus making it possible to improve the management of overweight patients with type 2 diabetes.

