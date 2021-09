1. From what age must a certificate be presented?

Certificates are required from the age of 16.

2. Where and in what way do persons who have been vaccinated, cured and tested obtain a certificate? And how long is it valid?

All the information is available on the COVID certificate.

3. How can people who have been vaccinated abroad with a vaccine that is not approved in Switzerland and who do not have an «EU COVID digital certificate» gain access to the areas with a certificate requirement?

The current provisions require these individuals to undergo testing to obtain a certificate and thereby gain access to these areas. The Federal Council has submitted for consultation to the cantons a draft proposal to extend the list of vaccines approved for a Swiss certificate to those on the list of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It will take a decision on this matter at the end of the consultation.

4. Who bears the costs of the tests necessary to obtain a certificate?

As of 1 October 2021, people who undergo the test to attain a certificate will have to pay for the test out of their own pocket. The option of free vaccination is maintained.

5. Which sectors will continue to be excluded from the certificate requirement (green sector)?

The following areas will not be subject to a licensing requirement: public transport, retail trade and airport transit areas; private events in private areas with a maximum of 30 people; religious events and political opinion-forming events with a maximum of 50 people; parliamentary sessions and municipal assemblies; government services and personal services such as hairdressing salons, therapeutic and counselling services, catering services in counselling centers (e.g. canteen for the poor in an enclosed area). The federal government also does not require a certificate in workplaces and educational establishments (including canteens). Outdoor areas are also excluded from the requirement for a certificate (except where visitors to sports, recreation and leisure facilities commute between indoor and outdoor areas).

6. Do employees of a facility with a certificate requirement (such as restaurant service staff, fitness instructors, museum stewards, or auxiliary staff at sporting events) also have to be certified?

No. An employer may, however, require employees to have a certificate as part of their duty of care (e.g. in hospitals). Employers are allowed to check whether their workers have a certificate, if it serves the establishment of suitable protective measures or the implementation of the test plan. This may be the case if workers work at close range in enclosed locations (e.g., a butcher shop), but not if they are outdoors (e.g., landscaping work). The employer must document in writing whether it intends to take protective measures or measures to implement a test plan based on the COVID certificate. Workers must be heard on the matter. The outcome of the certificate testing may not be used by the employer for any other purpose. It must also not lead to any discrimination between vaccinated and cured workers and unvaccinated workers. If there is a certificate requirement for employees, the company must offer regular testing (e.g. weekly) or assume the costs if it does not offer repeat testing. If it provides for differential measures (e.g. compulsory wearing of a face mask or teleworking for persons without a certificate), the employer does not have to bear the costs of the tests. In the case of a public-law institution, the introduction of the certificate requirement presupposes the existence of a legal basis for the processing of health data.

7. Is the certificate compulsory for people visiting relatives in hospitals and nursing homes? Do these visits each time involve high costs for the test?

The certificate is not compulsory in these areas. However, several hospitals and old people’s homes have already introduced mandatory testing on their own initiative. In the future, too, visitors to health care institutions such as nursing homes, old people’s homes or hospitals will be able to undergo the test free of charge. If the test is negative, a certificate will be issued instead.

8. How do you ensure at the testing site that the person is not being tested for a purpose other than to visit a nursing home?

The nursing home must ask for the name of the person being tested. If abused, the test must be denied.

9. Can universities, colleges, and professional schools independently introduce a certificate requirement?

YES. The relevant canton or university may restrict access to teaching activities at the first, second and third levels (bachelor, master, doctorate) to persons holding a certificate. If the certificate requirement is introduced, it is recommended to ensure that teaching is provided in two channels (presence/digital). If access to face-to-face learning is regulated in this way, the canton/institution must ensure that this regulation is feasible, i.e. that the public teaching mandate can be fulfilled and that the legal basis for data processing is in place (certificate check). In this case, the obligation to wear a mask can be abolished and only the duty to draw up and implement a protection plan applies. If no certificate is required, the obligation to wear a mask and the capacity limitation will continue to apply. The rules for events apply to all activities that are not part of bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, such as further education events of universities or other educational institutions. This means that it is only possible to take part in events in enclosed spaces with a certificate. Exemptions are possible for fixed classes with a maximum of 30 persons who are known to the organizer (in this case, a capacity limitation and the obligation to wear a mask apply). For outdoor events, the requirement of a certificate is optional, as long as it is not a large event.

10. In some European countries, the certificate requirement also applies to public transport or long-distance train journeys. Would this also be possible in Switzerland?

In public transport or retail the COVID certificate is not necessary.

11. For how long will these certificates be used?

As long as the epidemiological situation will require it. They are currently scheduled to expire on January 24, 2022.

