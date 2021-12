The Canton of Neuchâtel is adopting additional measures in relation to the coronavirus outbreak to those announced on Friday by the Federal Council. Specifically, it requires a Covid certificate for anyone over 16 years old who attends any private or family gathering of more than 10 people.

The State Council of Neuchâtel is also maintaining the capacity restrictions in force, which were lifted by the federal government, but which has given the cantons the freedom to do so. «When access to facilities or spaces is not restricted to people with a Covid-19 certificate, it will remain limited to two-thirds of the maximum capacity,« the cantonal government specified today.

In schools, protective masks must be used by pupils aged 9 years and over (from the 3rd grade onwards), while for those aged 7 and 8 years will be mandatory only if there is a case of infection. All this starting from tomorrow until January 21.

