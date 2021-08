It is not only cinema and culture that are being discussed in Locarno. Alain Berset’s visit to Ticino, during the Locarno Film Festival, was an opportunity for the media to interview the Federal Councillor about current topics. Particularly regarding the COVID certificate, which is requested in advance in some film screenings, but which is also becoming more and more common in daily life.

A number of countries bordering Switzerland are making similar decisions. From September in Germany, a type of pass may be issued to permit only vaccinated, tested or recovered people to enter «certain functions or events,« including indoor restaurants and gyms. The Swiss bioethicist and former president of the National Ethics Commission Christoph Rehmann-Sutter considers it perfectly reasonable for restaurants to require a certificate on entry. In Ticino, the talk around this possibility has generated adverse responses from the industry. So what does Alain Berset think? «The COVID certificate is the factor that has allowed us to enter a phase of return to normality - he replied this morning when quizzed by a journalist - We must see the certificate as a chance offered to the general public. There is the possibility of choice, as in the case of vaccination. You can use it or not, you can vaccinate or undergo a test. But it enables you to return to do activities that the pandemic has hindered.» For the Federal Councillor, «the role of politics is to offer the population alternatives and possibilities,« while not underestimating freedom. Swiss citizens must also produce a pass to travel and go abroad, whereas in Switzerland there is a great deal of choice in this regard. But the question related to the COVID certificate «will still accompany us for some time, it is unavoidable».

The head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs also addressed the issue of buffers. Is the Federal government evaluating whether to make them fee-based? He explained that the present strategy of screening is very important. To prevent new infections imported from abroad, in vacation periods, but also in sight of the re-opening of schools (considering that young people are not yet vaccinated and for many it is not yet even possible to get the vaccine). Therefore, at present, the access to testing must remain as simple as possible. « But the strategy can and will change. We don’t know when yet. Today we need to continue to do a lot of testing in order to get back to normal and keep the situation under control. For the future, the discussion is on the table and will evolve».

