From today, Monday, November 8, two COVID checkpoints are opened again, one in Massagno and the other in Bellinzona. The Council of State had approved the restoration of the two facilities in the past weeks, to provide support to hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices. As previously, these centers will be managed by the Association of Physicians of the Canton of Ticino and patients will have access exclusively by appointment.

The epidemiological evolution of the last weeks, and the need to strengthen the simple and quick access to PCR tests for people with symptoms and last but not least the arrival of the winter season justifies the reopening of two checkpoints in the Canton.

The two medical facilities - administered by the Ordine dei medici del Cantone Ticino (OMCT) as before - will be opened in Massagno (in via San Gottardo 50, former headquarter of the Giornale del Popolo) and in Bellinzona (in via Brunari 2a, Officina veicoli dell’Esercito, in front of the sports center) from Monday to Friday from 9 to 12, and will alternate during the weekend (same hours).

Access to the checkpoints will remain the same: it will be possible to be tested in these centers by appointment only.

People with symptoms are therefore invited to contact the cantonal hotline (at 0800 144 144 or by email at [email protected]) or their GP to arrange a date and time for the test.

We would like to remind you that for those with symptoms the cost of the tests will continue to be covered by the Confederation, but the tests do not entitle you to a COVID certificate. We also stipulate that for vaccinated persons with symptoms, a PCR test must be performed (rapid antigen testing is not recommended).

The emergency rooms of hospitals and the emergency call center 144 may also direct people to the checkpoints. Individuals are not permitted to go directly to checkpoints on their own initiative.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata