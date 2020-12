The Cantonal Hospital (EOC) has found itself in a delicate situation: the COVID-19 infections recorded amongst hospital staff has increased with 380 employees (including health workers and other staff members) presently in isolation or quarantine, reported Il Caffè.

The article published in the pages of the weekly reported that the EOC has already hired additional staff on a temporary basis. Doctor Mattia Lepori, a collaborator of the medical area of ​​the general management stated: “In the last few weeks we have hired 62 nurses and four to five doctors on a fixed-term contract.

An internal note explained the current difficulties "The greatest criticality is related to the availability of human resources, many collaborators are in isolation and many are in quarantine, we still have difficult weeks ahead”.

