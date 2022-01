Extension of some of the measures until the end of March

Having put in for consultation an extension until end of March of the restrictions currently in force and noting the desire of the cantons to defer them until the end of February, the Swiss Federal Council has chosen for the middle ground. The obligation to telework and quarantine contacts will now remain in effect until the end of February, the 2G and 2G+ regulations for certain indoor spaces, the extension of the mask requirement indoors, the 3G rule for open-air events of 300 people or more, and the restriction of private gatherings tentatively until the end of March.

«The number of cases is much higher.»

In opening his press conference, Federal Councillor Alain Berset began by saying that the situation in Switzerland is evolving positively and that « we are probably straddling the endemic situation.» Addressing the situation in hospitals he stated that in some cantons the situation is tense, whilst in others the pressure has eased. The number of patients in intensive care «has significantly decreased and this is a great progress». In contrast, the situation on the testing front and in contact tracing remains uncertain: both laboratories and cantonal capacities « were unable to keep up and the number of non-reported cases is significantly higher.»

«Early easing is not excluded.»

While Berset also said the perception is that we are «past the peak,« it «remains difficult or impossible to say where we are exactly right now.» The Federal Council wants to remain as pragmatic as possible, and the focus remains to protect hospitals. The Federal Executive will meet again next week and on February 2 another meeting is scheduled to review the epidemiological situation. An earlier easing is not excluded, stressed Berset.

Contact quarantine in force until the end of February

Following the consultation, the Federal Council has also decided to limit the validity of the existing contact quarantine to the end of February. The quarantine was relaxed to a considerable degree on 12 January and still applies only to people who live in the same household or have similarly regular and close contact with a person who has tested positive. In such cases, the risk of infection is still high. Quarantine is therefore an important instrument to contain the spread of the virus, for example in the workplace. Anyone who has been vaccinated or has recovered from COVID-19 within the last four months is also exempt from contact quarantine.

Validity period of certificates reduced to 9 months

The Federal Council also shortens the period of validity of the vaccination certificate from 365 to 270 days, effective January 31, 2022. This ensures continued recognition in the EU. The period of validity of the certificate of recovery also changes to 270 days.

Adjustments to the testing regime for those entering Switzerland

As of Saturday, January 22, vaccinated or cured persons no longer need to present a negative result of a rapid PCR or antigen test in order to enter Switzerland, while for unvaccinated or unhealed persons the testing regime remains unchanged. However, for these persons, the obligation of a second test to be carried out 4 to 7 days after entry into Switzerland is waived due to the limited capacity to perform tests on the national territory. Therefore the 3G rule applies for entry into Switzerland. The entry form ‘Passenger Locator Form’ (PLF) will only have to be completed by persons entering Switzerland by air or long-distance bus.

Timely adjustments after consultation

After the consultation, the Federal Council has also decided on the following adjustments, which are valid as of 25 January:

- In view of the restriction of contact quarantine, the obligation to record contact data is lifted. Until now, this obligation applied to discotheques and certain events with a maximum of 50 people in enclosed spaces without access restrictions (e.g. religious events);

- In view of the high number of cases currently registered and the limitation of contact quarantine, the availability of sufficient contact tracing capacities is no longer a prerequisite for the cantons to authorize large-scale events;

- Further adjustments concern cantonal exemptions from the obligation to restrict access to large outdoor events, the 3G rule for federal baccalaureate examinations, the extension of the deadline for issuing a certificate to persons who for medical reasons can neither be vaccinated nor undergo testing, and the adjustment of the COVID-19 loss of earnings ordinance.

Extended certain measures through the end of March

No stricter requirement to wear a mask

In view of the results of the consultation, the Federal Council has decided not to make any further adjustments, for example to amend the rules on segregation, to tighten the mask obligation or to prohibit the teaching of classes at universities. Furthermore, the Federal Council has decided not to tighten the existing national rules for large events, such as the obligation to sit during consumption or the limitation of the capacity, as requested by several cantons.

New priorities for PCR testing

Given the high demand for testing and the existing strain on laboratory capacity, the Federal Office of Public Health will recommend that cantons adhere to the following new order of priority for PCR testing:

1. Persons at risk with symptoms or persons at risk after contact with a person who tests positive;

2. Repeat testing in health care facilities (hospitals, clinics, homes for the elderly, nursing homes, institutions for persons with disabilities);

3. Repeat testing in critical infrastructure (defined by the cantons);

4. Testing of symptomatic persons (possible use of rapid antigen tests);

5. Repeated testing in schools;

6. Repeated testing in businesses;

7. Testing for business or private travel (if a PCR is required);

8. Testing on demand (to obtain a test certificate).

In order to further relieve testing laboratories of PCR tests, from 24 January a positive rapid antigen test will provisionally suffice to obtain a Swiss certificate of cure, which is valid only in Switzerland for 270 days.

